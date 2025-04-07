ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $50.36, but opened at $55.66. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $56.51, with a volume of 45,983,947 shares changing hands.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Down 0.4 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.97.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.4823 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%.
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
