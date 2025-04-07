RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$15.81 and last traded at C$15.96, with a volume of 216755 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.61.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$22.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$21.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of C$4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.00 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.87.

In related news, Director Richard Dansereau purchased 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$19.47 per share, with a total value of C$77,977.35. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canadian real estate investment trust which owns, develops, and operates Canada’s portfolio of retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties. The REIT’s property portfolio includes shopping centers and mixed-use developments, with most of its properties located in Ontario, Canada.

