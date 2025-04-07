RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$15.81 and last traded at C$15.96, with a volume of 216755 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.61.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$22.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$21.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.25.
Read Our Latest Report on REI.UN
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
In related news, Director Richard Dansereau purchased 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$19.47 per share, with a total value of C$77,977.35. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canadian real estate investment trust which owns, develops, and operates Canada’s portfolio of retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties. The REIT’s property portfolio includes shopping centers and mixed-use developments, with most of its properties located in Ontario, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Options Activity Points to More Volatility for Palantir Stock
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- NVIDIA Stock: Oversold, Undervalued — How Low Can It Go?
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- MicroStrategy Sees Insider Buy-Sell Action in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.