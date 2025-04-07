Arthur B. Laffer Purchases 26,900 Shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) Director Arthur B. Laffer bought 26,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $87,156.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,671.88. The trade was a 96.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.61. The company had a trading volume of 899,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,586. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.45.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 30,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 151,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 276.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 37,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

