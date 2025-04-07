Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$7.45 and last traded at C$7.68, with a volume of 5921 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.89.

A number of research analysts have commented on CF shares. TD Securities cut Canaccord Genuity Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cormark raised Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.45. The company has a market cap of C$799.79 million, a PE ratio of -32.72, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

