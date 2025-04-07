Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $213.26 and last traded at $213.63, with a volume of 30160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $224.00.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $256.35 and its 200-day moving average is $261.73. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.7703 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Industrials ETF

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.