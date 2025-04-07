Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $213.26 and last traded at $213.63, with a volume of 30160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $224.00.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $256.35 and its 200-day moving average is $261.73. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.07.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.7703 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.
Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).
