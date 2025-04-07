Turtle Creek Asset Management Buys 100,000 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $546,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,749,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,610,834.02. This trade represents a 0.79 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 3rd, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 100,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $586,000.00.

On Monday, March 31st, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $298,500.00.

On Friday, March 21st, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 70,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $417,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 86,801 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $487,821.62.

On Monday, March 3rd, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 26,336 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.73 per share, with a total value of $150,905.28.

On Thursday, February 27th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 72,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $437,760.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 75,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.46 per share, for a total transaction of $634,500.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 110,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $841,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 125,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $987,500.00.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

NYSE:JELD traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,188,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,378. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $21.75. The firm has a market cap of $468.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $895.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.82 million. JELD-WEN had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.14%. Research analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JELD-WEN

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 1,054.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 13,436 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 216,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 31,640 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth about $888,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

