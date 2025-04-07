Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $442.80 and last traded at $444.27, with a volume of 4682471 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $465.52.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $536.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $539.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $1.8121 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
