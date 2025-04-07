Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $442.80 and last traded at $444.27, with a volume of 4682471 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $465.52.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $536.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $539.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $1.8121 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.