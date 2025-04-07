Cerity Partners LLC Has $125.11 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 638,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,938 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $125,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $177.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $78.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $172.19 and a 1-year high of $205.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.53 and a 200-day moving average of $198.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.9377 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.90.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

