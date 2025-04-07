5,452 Shares in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Acquired by Sierra Summit Advisors LLC

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LRN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Stride in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stride by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC now owns 86,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 21,433 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Stride by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 20,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a report on Friday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Stride from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Stride from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.17.

Shares of Stride stock opened at $125.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.47. Stride, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.17 and a 1-year high of $145.00.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 22.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

