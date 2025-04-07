CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 288,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,801 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $98,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Group LTD grew its position in CrowdStrike by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 13,543 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $4,856,790.66. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 405,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,351,554.96. The trade was a 3.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.57, for a total transaction of $3,595,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,613,716.87. The trade was a 13.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,551 shares of company stock valued at $43,527,642 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Piper Sandler set a $347.00 price target on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Baird R W lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.88.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 7.4 %

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $321.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $386.18 and a 200-day moving average of $352.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $455.59. The company has a market cap of $79.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 630.66, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

