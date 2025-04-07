Sepio Capital LP Sells 1,132 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $123.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.28.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $106.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.46 and a twelve month high of $166.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.75 and its 200 day moving average is $133.74.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total value of $94,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 184,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,001,039.90. This represents a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.95, for a total transaction of $27,632,050.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,071,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,160,898.50. This trade represents a 16.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,031,057 shares of company stock worth $284,446,613 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.