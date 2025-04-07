Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,702,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 721,410 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $93,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Appaloosa LP raised its position in shares of JD.com by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 10,465,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $362,852,000 after buying an additional 3,165,885 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,313,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,418 shares in the last quarter. North of South Capital LLP increased its position in JD.com by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. North of South Capital LLP now owns 2,899,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,536,000 after purchasing an additional 942,629 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in JD.com by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,432,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,351,000 after buying an additional 771,613 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in JD.com by 65,089.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,214,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,580,000 after buying an additional 2,211,095 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $36.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.53. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.13 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.02.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is 26.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JD. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Dbs Bank upgraded JD.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group set a $51.00 price target on JD.com in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of JD.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.62.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

