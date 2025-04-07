Sepio Capital LP Purchases 9,099 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 362.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,099 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 214.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,314,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,120,000 after purchasing an additional 24,783,386 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $592,939,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,722,000 after buying an additional 17,880,000 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,003,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,419,000 after acquiring an additional 17,501,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,626,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,264,762 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $25.28 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.49 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.88 and its 200-day moving average is $28.11.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.2488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

