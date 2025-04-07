Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 173 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,762,522,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,165,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,230,293,000 after buying an additional 3,344,571 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 208.2% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 3,752,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $335,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,007 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $190,780,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,890,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,869,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,062 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total value of $1,762,463.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,502 shares in the company, valued at $560,103.60. The trade was a 75.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $487,368.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,329.50. The trade was a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,183 shares of company stock worth $13,948,476 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.91.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $89.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $132.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.82, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.80 and a fifty-two week high of $107.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.71.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

