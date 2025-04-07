Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 19,837 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,837 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $104,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $354,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,391,000 after purchasing an additional 11,841 shares in the last quarter. Pamalican Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,994,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $306.46 on Monday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $223.41 and a 1-year high of $421.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.16 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $361.79 and a 200-day moving average of $328.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $445.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.04.

View Our Latest Report on CYBR

About CyberArk Software

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.