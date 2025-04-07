Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO) Shares Purchased by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Oklo were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Oklo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oklo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oklo in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Oklo in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Oklo during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OKLO shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Oklo in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Oklo from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Oklo in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Oklo from $27.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oklo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Oklo Trading Down 9.4 %

Shares of OKLO opened at $19.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.30. Oklo Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $59.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of -0.01.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Oklo

In other news, Director John M. Jansen acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $147,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,420. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $893,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,852,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,593,786.80. The trade was a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

About Oklo

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

