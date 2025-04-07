Geode Capital Management LLC Has $172.37 Million Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,428,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 956,271 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $172,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in BorgWarner by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 48,349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $38.00 price objective on BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BorgWarner from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.06.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $249,581.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 242,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,284,667.99. This trade represents a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $690,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,976.90. The trade was a 38.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,701 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Price Performance

NYSE:BWA opened at $25.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.27.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 2.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

About BorgWarner

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.