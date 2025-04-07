Pitcairn Co. Acquires Shares of 3,482 PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PDD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of PDD by 340.3% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 939.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PDD by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PDD by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.83% of the company’s stock.
PDD Stock Performance
Shares of PDD opened at $104.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.01 and a 12-month high of $164.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.73.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PDD
PDD Profile
PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PDD
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Newsmax’s IPO Whiplash: Meme Stock Hype or Growth Potential?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Disney 2025 Shareholders: Major Updates for Investors
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Advance Auto Parts Stock: A Classic Rebound Play in the Making
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.