Pitcairn Co. Purchases 1,653 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 361,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,547,000 after purchasing an additional 32,605 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 269,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 34,947 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth about $6,734,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,607,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics Group Trading Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $67.67 on Monday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 8.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.99 and a beta of 2.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TMDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $116.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.70.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

