Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Given New $108.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $124.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.67.

NYSE:WH traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $84.04. The stock had a trading volume of 293,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,520. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $67.67 and a 12-month high of $113.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 54.86%. Equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

