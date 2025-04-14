Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) Short Interest Update

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 308,400 shares, an increase of 2,134.8% from the March 15th total of 13,800 shares. Approximately 50.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 574,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Portage Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of PRTG traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.13. 718,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,130. Portage Biotech has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $23.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portage Biotech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Portage Biotech stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.04% of Portage Biotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

Portage Biotech Company Profile

Portage Biotech Inc, a clinical stage immune-oncology company, engages in the research and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Its product pipeline includes PORT-2 for treatment of refractory NSCLC, melanoma, and refractory melanoma that is in phase I and phase II clinical trials; PORT-3, for treatment of solid tumors, which is in phase I clinical trials; PORT-6, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ia clinical trials; PORT-7, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ib clinical trials; PORT-1, an intratumoral amphiphilic solutions for treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma, which is in phase 3 clinical trials; PORT-4, a nanolipogel co-formulations to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials; and PORT-5, a VLP-STING to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials.

