Best Lithium Stocks Worth Watching – April 14th

Exxon Mobil, Rio Tinto Group, and Albemarle are the three Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of companies that mine, produce, or refine lithium, a critical element used in batteries for electric vehicles, portable electronics, and renewable energy storage systems. Investors often look to these stocks as a way to capitalize on the growing global demand for lithium, driven by the shift towards cleaner energy and advances in technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,966,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,949,388. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $449.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Shares of RIO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.02. 1,387,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,875,324. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $51.67 and a 1 year high of $74.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.99 and its 200-day moving average is $62.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Albemarle stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,330. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $49.43 and a 52-week high of $137.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.53.

