Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Short Interest Up 3,766.7% in March

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 3,766.7% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Sino Land Stock Performance

Shares of SNLAY stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,136. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average of $5.10. Sino Land has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $6.08.

Sino Land Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th.

About Sino Land

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes shopping malls, offices, industrial buildings, residentials and car parks.

