Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Raised to C$55.00 at Cormark

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXGGet Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Cormark from C$46.00 to C$55.00 in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TXG. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Torex Gold Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.08.

Shares of TXG stock traded up C$0.23 on Monday, hitting C$44.11. The stock had a trading volume of 278,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,526. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.02. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of C$18.79 and a 1 year high of C$46.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Torex Gold Resources news, Senior Officer Faysal Abhem Rodriguez Valenzuela sold 5,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.97, for a total transaction of C$162,898.31. Also, Director Caroline Donally bought 1,000 shares of Torex Gold Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$27.91 per share, with a total value of C$27,908.00. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

