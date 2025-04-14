The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $917.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,019.00 to $917.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 63.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,230.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bernstein Bank dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,130.00 to $738.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $964.88.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.1 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $6.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $560.49. The stock had a trading volume of 507,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,988. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $659.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $753.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $525.99 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20. The stock has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Willner & Heller LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.