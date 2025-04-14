Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underperform

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$14.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.30.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Trading Up 0.2 %

Insider Activity

TSE LSPD traded up C$0.02 on Monday, hitting C$12.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,993. The firm has a market cap of C$1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 2.69. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52-week low of C$10.50 and a 52-week high of C$26.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

In other Lightspeed Commerce news, Senior Officer Asha Hotchandani (Bakshani) sold 22,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.72, for a total value of C$353,527.08. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Robert Micak sold 3,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.53, for a total transaction of C$78,022.35. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.