ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Price Down 13.9% – Here’s What Happened

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 13.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.30 ($0.03). 622,206 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 10,522,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.68 ($0.03).
The stock has a market cap of £9.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.53.
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
