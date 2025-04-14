Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Short Interest Update

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 2,712.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

TINLY remained flat at $8.50 on Monday. 18 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.16. Teijin has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $10.32.

Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Teijin had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 1.24%.

Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers aramid fibers and polyethylene materials; carbon fibers, composite materials, and oxidized PAN fibers; polycarbonate sheets and films; high-density polyethylene porous films and materials; and microporous films.

