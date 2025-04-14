Cybersecurity Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 14th

Alphabet, Dell Technologies, CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, and Motorola Solutions are the five Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares of companies that specialize in developing products and services to protect computer systems, networks, and data from digital attacks. These investments typically focus on technologies related to threat detection, prevention, and incident response, making them key players in the broader technology and security sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $158.47. The company had a trading volume of 12,494,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,157,898. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

DELL traded up $2.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.77. The company had a trading volume of 7,168,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,961,743. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $179.70. The company has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.31.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $373.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,422,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,996,252. The company’s 50 day moving average is $380.13 and its 200-day moving average is $355.34. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $455.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $92.70 billion, a PE ratio of 733.33, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of PANW traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $169.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,482,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,887,446. The company has a market cap of $112.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.29 and a 200 day moving average of $184.90. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $135.18 and a 1 year high of $208.39.

Motorola Solutions (MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Motorola Solutions stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $424.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,332. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $332.98 and a 52-week high of $507.82. The company has a market cap of $70.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $430.81 and its 200 day moving average is $457.33.

