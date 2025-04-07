Oarsman Capital Inc. Decreases Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 495 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 5.6 %

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $47.29 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Loop Capital raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.38.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

