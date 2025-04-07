1,190 Shares in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Acquired by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,190 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHKP. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $493,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,562,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.5% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 28,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 180.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 8,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $215.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.78 and its 200 day moving average is $199.77. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $145.75 and a 1-year high of $234.36. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHKP. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, January 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.