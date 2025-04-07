Polymer Capital Management HK LTD Makes New $381,000 Investment in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Polymer Capital Management HK LTD bought a new stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UAA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,548,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,741,000 after acquiring an additional 263,988 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,740,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,149,000 after purchasing an additional 327,979 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,815,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,873,000 after purchasing an additional 84,802 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,013,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,890,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UAA. UBS Group decreased their target price on Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.06.

Shares of UAA opened at $5.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average of $8.25.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

