Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $8.76 Million Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,139 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $8,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 25,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $59.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.61 and a 1 year high of $66.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.62.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSN. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.10.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

