Sit Investment Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 106,056 Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 106,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bancroft Fund by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 20,177 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $723,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancroft Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Bancroft Fund Price Performance

Bancroft Fund stock opened at $16.30 on Monday. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $18.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.77.

Bancroft Fund Announces Dividend

Bancroft Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

