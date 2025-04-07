71,863 Shares in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Acquired by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 71,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSF. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 171,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 21,420 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 81,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of PSF stock opened at $18.55 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.31.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.