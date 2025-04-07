Smith Moore & CO. Has $195,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Smith Moore & CO. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FPEI. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $289,000.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

FPEI opened at $18.22 on Monday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $19.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.80.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

