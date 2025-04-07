Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $136.76 Million Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 354,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,256 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $136,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,420,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 983,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,930,000 after buying an additional 379,491 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $140,039,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 434.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 396,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,188,000 after acquiring an additional 322,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 11.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 907,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,905,000 after acquiring an additional 89,765 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In related news, Director Anders Gustafsson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $311.00 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,876,736. The trade was a 0.25 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 6.3 %

ZBRA stock opened at $223.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.76. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $208.35 and a twelve month high of $427.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $316.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.23). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $427.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $409.00 to $379.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $432.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.42.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

