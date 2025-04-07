TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 60594 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded TELUS International (Cda) to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.55. The company has a market cap of $631.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.44 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

