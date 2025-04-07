Promising Electric Vehicle Stocks To Follow Today – April 7th

Tesla, Baidu, and Shell are the three Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks represent the shares of companies involved in the design, production, or development of electric vehicles and their related systems, such as battery technologies and charging infrastructure. These stocks are often seen as investment opportunities in a growing market driven by the global shift towards sustainable energy and reduced carbon emissions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $12.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $227.38. 119,954,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,393,829. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $305.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.24. The company has a market cap of $731.36 billion, a PE ratio of 111.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54.

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

BIDU traded down $3.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.80. 8,114,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,444,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.33. Baidu has a one year low of $77.19 and a one year high of $116.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

NYSE SHEL traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.12. 8,658,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,201,375. The stock has a market cap of $184.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Shell has a one year low of $58.92 and a one year high of $74.61.

