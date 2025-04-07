Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.18 and last traded at $8.34, with a volume of 310417 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average is $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 51.19, a quick ratio of 51.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 39.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.80%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is -105.26%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Carmencita N.M. Whonder sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $109,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,855.04. The trade was a 53.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 52,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $520,219.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,420.72. This trade represents a 11.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 57.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 41,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth $560,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 449,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 68,976 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 12,090 shares during the period. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

