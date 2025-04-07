Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $20.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Blue Owl Capital traded as low as $14.55 and last traded at $14.83, with a volume of 1184806 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.90.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

Institutional Trading of Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,241,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,917,071 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 77,168,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,943,000 after buying an additional 9,794,102 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4,278.0% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,053,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914,804 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $137,118,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,206,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558,868 shares during the period. 35.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.43. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 95.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Featured Stories

