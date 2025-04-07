Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.74 and last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 576619 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.96.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.57.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.07). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 66.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

Insider Transactions at Two Harbors Investment

In other Two Harbors Investment news, insider Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $56,330.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,587.23. The trade was a 3.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CIO Nicholas Letica sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $44,346.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 180,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,781.52. This trade represents a 2.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,136 shares of company stock worth $377,154. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Two Harbors Investment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,440,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,885,000 after purchasing an additional 48,264 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 346.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 133,869 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 893,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after purchasing an additional 149,870 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 28,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

