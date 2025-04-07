Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target to C$20.25

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$21.25 to C$20.25 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of TELUS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America downgraded TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$23.25 to C$22.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TELUS from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$22.69.

Shares of T traded down C$0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$20.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,789,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,457,319. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. TELUS has a 12 month low of C$19.10 and a 12 month high of C$23.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.41.

In other news, Director Hazel Cynthia Claxton purchased 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$21.70 per share, with a total value of C$40,036.50. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

