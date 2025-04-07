Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $165.72 and last traded at $167.13, with a volume of 1808138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.28.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
The stock has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.81.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.3176 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF
About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- NVIDIA Stock: Oversold, Undervalued — How Low Can It Go?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- MicroStrategy Sees Insider Buy-Sell Action in Q1
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- These Dividend Stocks Might Be the Safest Bet Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.