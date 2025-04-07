Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2025

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQMGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $165.72 and last traded at $167.13, with a volume of 1808138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.28.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.81.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.3176 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

