Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $165.72 and last traded at $167.13, with a volume of 1808138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.28.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.81.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.3176 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

