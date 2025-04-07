Hydrogen Stocks To Follow Now – April 7th

Exxon Mobil, Linde, Shell, Energy Transfer, Enterprise Products Partners, BP, and Cummins are the seven Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks are equities representing investments in companies that produce, distribute, or utilize hydrogen as a clean energy source. These stocks often include firms involved in hydrogen production technology, fuel cells, and related infrastructure, making them a key component of the growing low-carbon and renewable energy sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.44. The company had a trading volume of 17,763,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,752,112. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $98.59 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $440.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $14.64 on Monday, hitting $423.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,924,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,639. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Linde has a twelve month low of $410.25 and a twelve month high of $487.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $458.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.85. The stock has a market cap of $200.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

NYSE SHEL traded down $2.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.23. 8,658,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,201,475. The company has a market cap of $185.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.52. Shell has a fifty-two week low of $58.92 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61.

Energy Transfer (ET)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,591,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,905,911. The stock has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32. Energy Transfer has a 52 week low of $14.68 and a 52 week high of $21.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

NYSE:EPD traded down $1.56 on Monday, reaching $29.29. 10,288,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,276,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $27.37 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.41 and its 200-day moving average is $31.88.

BP (BP)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Shares of NYSE:BP traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,095,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,560,629. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.34. BP has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $40.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.28, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Cummins (CMI)

Cummins Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $9.31 on Monday, reaching $268.31. 814,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,336. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $345.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.94. The company has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. Cummins has a 52 week low of $261.51 and a 52 week high of $387.90.

