Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.08 and traded as low as $5.65. Cathay Pacific Airways shares last traded at $5.84, with a volume of 10,141 shares changing hands.

Cathay Pacific Airways Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08.

Get Cathay Pacific Airways alerts:

Cathay Pacific Airways Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.3153 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cathay Pacific Airways’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Cathay Pacific Airways Company Profile

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers international passenger and air cargo transportation services. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also engages in the property investment and travel reward program; operates as a travel tour operator; and provision of financial, aircraft acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, and cargo terminal services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.