Exxaro Resources (OTCMKTS:EXXAF) Trading Down 8.7% – Should You Sell?

Exxaro Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:EXXAF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.65 and last traded at $7.65. 700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

Exxaro Resources Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.15.

Exxaro Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exxaro Resources Limited engages in coal, iron ore investment, pigment manufacturing, and renewable energy businesses in South Africa, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company produces thermal coal, metallurgical coal, and semi-soft coking coal products primarily in the Waterberg and Mpumalanga regions; offers gas-atomised ferrosilicon for use in separation plants, as well as iron ore; and operates two wind farms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxaro Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxaro Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.