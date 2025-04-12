Centrica (LON:CNA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 132.45 ($1.73) and traded as high as GBX 145.20 ($1.90). Centrica shares last traded at GBX 141.50 ($1.85), with a volume of 23,252,934 shares trading hands.

Centrica Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of £7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 144.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 132.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Get Centrica alerts:

Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The integrated energy company reported GBX 19 ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Centrica had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 5.39%.

Centrica Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Centrica’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. Centrica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.06%.

In related news, insider Philippe Boisseau acquired 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.94) per share, with a total value of £1,879.60 ($2,460.21). Also, insider Amber Rudd bought 1,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.77) per share, for a total transaction of £2,257.20 ($2,954.45). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,529 shares of company stock worth $653,968. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Centrica

(Get Free Report)

Centrica is energising a greener, fairer future for our colleagues, customers and communities. Our integrated business operates across the energy value chain, with over ten million Retail customers, leading brands such as British Gas and Bord Gáis Energy, and the UK’s largest energy services workforce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.