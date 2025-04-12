EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.84 and traded as high as $3.11. EMCORE shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 120,529 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on EMCORE in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCORE during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in EMCORE in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in EMCORE in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EMCORE by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 11,985 shares during the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.

