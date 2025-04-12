iShares LifePath Target Date 2065 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDI) Shares Down 2.8% – Should You Sell?

iShares LifePath Target Date 2065 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.55 and last traded at $29.13. 2,193 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 1,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.96.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2065 ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 million, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares LifePath Target Date 2065 ETF stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares LifePath Target Date 2065 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC owned 2.50% of iShares LifePath Target Date 2065 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2065 ETF Company Profile

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2065 ETF (ITDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.

